Ann Arbor City Council expected to allocate Older Persons Millage funds toward city's senior center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:49 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Senior Center
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor Senior Center

The Ann Arbor City Council gets back to work tonight after the Labor Day holiday.

It’s a fairly light agenda for the Council. One long-awaited move is accepting and allocating $200,000 from the Older Persons Millage for the Ann Arbor Senior Center. It’s one of ten such allocations around Washtenaw County.

City Park and Recreation Services Manager Josh Landefeld says the funding will go far in providing services in the community.

“And that will be done through a variety of means by offering some new programs, making some improvements to the facility to support the experience there and also how we can utilize it for staffing throughout the year.”

The agenda also includes a vote to spend over $108,000 to purchase about a quarter acre of land on Fuller Road. It would expand the area of the Furstenberg Nature Center.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
