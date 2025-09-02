Ann Arbor City Council expected to allocate Older Persons Millage funds toward city's senior center

The Ann Arbor City Council gets back to work tonight after the Labor Day holiday.

It’s a fairly light agenda for the Council. One long-awaited move is accepting and allocating $200,000 from the Older Persons Millage for the Ann Arbor Senior Center. It’s one of ten such allocations around Washtenaw County.

City Park and Recreation Services Manager Josh Landefeld says the funding will go far in providing services in the community.

“And that will be done through a variety of means by offering some new programs, making some improvements to the facility to support the experience there and also how we can utilize it for staffing throughout the year.”

The agenda also includes a vote to spend over $108,000 to purchase about a quarter acre of land on Fuller Road. It would expand the area of the Furstenberg Nature Center.

