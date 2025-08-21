Pittsfield Township opens Grewal Park

A large crowd gathered in Pittsfield Township Wednesday evening to officially open a new neighborhood park named after one of its endearing residents.

Township residents cheered as former longtime Supervisor Mandy Grewal cut the ribbon surrounded by several other local officials. The nearly four-acre park at the corner of Waters and Oak Valley Drive features a playground, a pavilion, volleyball, and pickleball courts.

Grewal, who served four terms as supervisor, says the park is a blessing for the community.

“You do what you can to make life better for even one person. If you can do it for more than that you are truly blessed, and I am just grateful for that blessing. And hopefully, this (park) is what will live on.”

Grewal was instrumental in securing $1 million in grant funding to get the park completed. It’s the first neighborhood park developed in the northwest corner of Pittsfield Township.

