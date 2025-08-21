© 2025 WEMU
Pittsfield Township opens Grewal Park

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 21, 2025 at 6:12 AM EDT
Surrounded by residents and officials, former Pittsfield Township supervisor Mandy Grewal (center) cuts the ribbon at the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
1 of 9  — IMG_20250820_182331636_HDR.jpg
The opening to the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
2 of 9  — IMG_20250820_184003483.jpg
The archway to the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
3 of 9  — IMG_20250820_174241470_HDR.jpg
A Plinko game at the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
4 of 9  — IMG_20250820_174510569.jpg
A Jenga game at the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
5 of 9  — IMG_20250820_174530316.jpg
The pickleball court at the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
6 of 9  — IMG_20250820_173444866_HDR.jpg
The playground at the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
7 of 9  — IMG_20250820_183641488.jpg
The playground at the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
8 of 9  — IMG_20250820_183001896.jpg
The playground at the new Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.
9 of 9  — IMG_20250820_183741974.jpg
A large crowd gathered in Pittsfield Township Wednesday evening to officially open a new neighborhood park named after one of its endearing residents.

Township residents cheered as former longtime Supervisor Mandy Grewal cut the ribbon surrounded by several other local officials. The nearly four-acre park at the corner of Waters and Oak Valley Drive features a playground, a pavilion, volleyball, and pickleball courts.

Grewal, who served four terms as supervisor, says the park is a blessing for the community.

“You do what you can to make life better for even one person. If you can do it for more than that you are truly blessed, and I am just grateful for that blessing. And hopefully, this (park) is what will live on.”

Grewal was instrumental in securing $1 million in grant funding to get the park completed. It’s the first neighborhood park developed in the northwest corner of Pittsfield Township.

Tags
pittsfield township Grewal Park Mandy Grewal Parks and Recreation parks outdoor activities
