New Pittsfield Township park to be named in honor of Mandy Grewal

Construction on a new park in Pittsfield Township is underway and, when completed, will have a familiar name.

Grewal Park will be the first neighborhood park in the northwest corner of the township. It’s named after former Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal, who served for 16 years.

When completed it will include a playground area, community garden, and other amenities, like a pavilion and walking paths.

Current Supervisor Trish Reilly says it’s a delight to name the park after her predecessor.

“The township has a long tradition of naming parks after important people who have done some big things for the community — Woolley Park, Wall Park. So, yeah, Grewal Park it is!”

Pittsfield Township A map of the future Grewal Park in Pittsfield Township.

The just under four-acre parcel, formerly known as Waters Oak Valley Park, has sat empty for years.

The park at Waters Road and Oak Valley Drive is hoped to be completed this summer.

