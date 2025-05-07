Pittsfield Township voters approve millage hikes

Voters in Pittsfield Township approved a pair of millage increases on Tuesday.

The Parks Millage easily passed with 61% of the vote, while the Public Safety Millage needed a boost from a large number of absentee ballots to be approved 53-47%. It’s a 0.13 mill increase for the parks and a one-mil for police and fire.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says they are delighted the voters heard their message.

“We tried to get as much engagement as humanly possible. And the voters have spoken. And we’re thrilled that we’re able to continue the service that the residents have come to expect.”

The millages are for ten years. The public safety millage is expected to raise over $11 million when it’s first levied in December of 2026. The parks millage is expected to raise $1.6 million.

