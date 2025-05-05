Pittsfield Township voters to decide a pair of millage issues on Tuesday

Pittsfield Township residents head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a pair of millage increases for parks and public safety.

Township officials say the hikes are needed to keep up with the increased costs of maintenance and other expenses. It’s a one-mill hike for the public safety millage and 0.13 mills for parks.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says as Pittsfield continues to grow, it needs to be able to maintain services.

“The cost of equipment for police and fire, it’s not gone up like 10%. It’s gone up, in some cases, 100%. In order for us to be able to continue the service that our residents are used to, that’s why the increase is being asked. It’s not even to actually to add anything additional. It’s just to keep the services we currently have.”

Without passage, Reilly says it could be severely detrimental to services in Pittsfield Township. She says they’ll be forced to reevaluate what can be done and likely return with another millage request in November.

