School Closing Information

Pittsfield Township holding forums on upcoming millage vote

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 10, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
Sign for the Pittsfield Township Administration Building.
1 of 4  — thumbnail_IMG_20250310_142046164_HDR.jpg
Sign for the Pittsfield Township Administration Building.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Sign for Pittsfield Township Fire Department/Department of Public Safety.
2 of 4  — thumbnail_IMG_20250310_142440958_HDR.jpg
Sign for Pittsfield Township Fire Department/Department of Public Safety.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety building.
3 of 4  — IMG_20250310_142520377_HDR.jpg
Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety building.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The new Pittsfield Township fire station currently under construction.
4 of 4  — thumbnail_IMG_20250310_142354992_HDR.jpg
The new Pittsfield Township fire station currently under construction.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Pittsfield Township is holding the first of four public forums Tuesday to discuss with the residents the upcoming millage renewals vote on May 6th.

There will be two millage questions on the ballot. Both include tax increases. The public safety millage would increase by one mill to 3.95. The park millage would be hiked by 0.13 mills to 0.6.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the hikes are needed to keep up with costs.

“We are actually under the national average of what we should have, as far as firefighters and police service, and we’re just trying to make sure that we are maintaining the same service that we have now.”

Reilly says expenses, such as groundskeeping, facility maintenance and equipment upkeep and replacement, are necessary to preserve the beauty and safety of the parks.

Three additional forums, the last being virtual, will be held in the coming weeks.

The workshop begins at 5 PM in Township Hall.

Tags
WEMU News pittsfield townshipPittsfield Township Department of Public SafetyPittsfield Township Fire DepartmentTrish Reillypublic forumfire servicesPublic SafetyParks and Recreationparksmillage
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
