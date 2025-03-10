Pittsfield Township holding forums on upcoming millage vote

Pittsfield Township is holding the first of four public forums Tuesday to discuss with the residents the upcoming millage renewals vote on May 6th.

There will be two millage questions on the ballot. Both include tax increases. The public safety millage would increase by one mill to 3.95. The park millage would be hiked by 0.13 mills to 0.6.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the hikes are needed to keep up with costs.

“We are actually under the national average of what we should have, as far as firefighters and police service, and we’re just trying to make sure that we are maintaining the same service that we have now.”

Reilly says expenses, such as groundskeeping, facility maintenance and equipment upkeep and replacement, are necessary to preserve the beauty and safety of the parks.

Three additional forums, the last being virtual, will be held in the coming weeks.

The workshop begins at 5 PM in Township Hall.

