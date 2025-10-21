AAATA considering service expansion options with possible state funding

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is considering expanding services for TheRide with new funding that’s now available from the 2025-2026 state budget.

State lawmakers have created the Infrastructure Projects Authority Fund. It’s designed to help transit services build high-capacity route capabilities and better serve lower population areas.

AAATA CEO Matt Carpenter says receiving a portion of the $65 million fund could make two long-term goals possible, regional park and ride services being one of them.

“Connect places like Ann Arbor with folks north up 23 towards Brighton, out west towards Chelsea, south towards Milan, and east towards Ypsilanti.”

Carpenter says the other possible consideration is building a rapid transit lane down Washtenaw Avenue. He says once applications open, both plans will be submitted for state funding approval.

