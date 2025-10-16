Washtenaw County launches free transportation for older adults

Washtenaw County residents aged 60 and older can now request transportation services throughout the local community.

Thanks to local voters passing the Older Adults Millage in 2024, seniors can have their transportation needs met freely and accessibly.

Brady Peck is the county’s Director of Operations. He says the county supports seniors who wish to maintain their independence by providing mobility services for them to continue aging in place.

“Make sure that they have access, specifically, to medical appointments, to grocery shopping, accessing governmental services.”

Peck says the county has contracted Jewish Family Services and People’s Express to serve those in the eastern half of the county and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express to provide rides for those on the other side.

He says residents can call to schedule a ride.

