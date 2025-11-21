© 2025 WEMU
Pittsfield Township Planning Commission approves new rules for short-term rentals

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 21, 2025 at 6:12 AM EST
Residents gather for a special meeting of the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission regarding a new short-term rental ordinance on November 20, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a special meeting of the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission regarding a new short-term rental ordinance on November 20, 2025.

The Pittsfield Township Planning Commission has approved new regulations to crack down on short-term rentals (STRs).

Only a couple of people partook in the public hearing ahead of the vote. Their concerns appeared to be satisfied after explanations.

The proposed ordinance sets regulations for STRs, the main one being that they must be owner-occupied.

Commission Chair Matthew Payne says the new rules will combat those who abuse the system.

“When you move into a nice single-family neighborhood or even multi-family neighborhood, you have an expectation of some level of harmony and peace and quiet. You expect your neighbors to behave. You don’t expect to have a commercial business open next to you.”

There have been complaints some STRs were being used to hold wedding receptions and large parties like they were a rented hall.

The Township Board of Trustees is expected to take up the ordinance December 10th.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
