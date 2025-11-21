Pittsfield Township Planning Commission approves new rules for short-term rentals

The Pittsfield Township Planning Commission has approved new regulations to crack down on short-term rentals (STRs).

Only a couple of people partook in the public hearing ahead of the vote. Their concerns appeared to be satisfied after explanations.

The proposed ordinance sets regulations for STRs, the main one being that they must be owner-occupied.

Commission Chair Matthew Payne says the new rules will combat those who abuse the system.

“When you move into a nice single-family neighborhood or even multi-family neighborhood, you have an expectation of some level of harmony and peace and quiet. You expect your neighbors to behave. You don’t expect to have a commercial business open next to you.”

There have been complaints some STRs were being used to hold wedding receptions and large parties like they were a rented hall.

The Township Board of Trustees is expected to take up the ordinance December 10th.

