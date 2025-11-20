Pittsfield Township looks at proposed new short-term rental rules

The Pittsfield Township Planning Commission is expected to vote tonight on new restrictions regarding short-term rental properties.

Short-term rentals have been a problem in some township neighborhoods. There have been complaints of noise and fireworks being set off. Some have been used to host events like weddings.

For months, township officials have been working on a new ordinance to address the issue. Supervisor Trish Reilly says they want to close loopholes in the current laws.

“There are out-of-town LLCs and companies buying up homes in neighborhoods and then renting them out as part of their business. But they’re not here. They’re not managing it. So, the idea is to only allow people who are the residents to be able to rent out their homes for limited times during the year.”

Proposed regulations include limiting the maximum occupancy to two people per bedroom. All units will need to be licensed by the township, and none can be rented out as short-term for more than 60 days.

