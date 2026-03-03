© 2026 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor looking at mothballing outdoor warning sirens

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST
One of the City of Ann Arbor's outdoor warning sirens.
Ann Arbor Fire Department
One of the City of Ann Arbor's outdoor warning sirens.

The City of Ann Arbor is asking residents their opinions on the possible decommissioning of the outdoor warning siren system.

The city is considering retiring its 22 sirens because newer technology can provide clearer, more detailed alerts during emergencies.

A public engagement website has been launched, which includes a community survey. It asks questions about one’s knowledge of the system and thoughts regarding alternative forms of communicating warnings.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says it may be time for a change.

“This is a system that we’ve had for decades. It is not the most modern way to go about alerting the public when there’s imminent threats, and we want to modernize what we do.”

In the past five years, the sirens have only been activated twice. Both times were to alert residents of weather emergencies during the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborMilton Dohoney Jr.Emergency Alertsemergency responsesurveyPublic Input
