City of Ann Arbor looking at mothballing outdoor warning sirens

The City of Ann Arbor is asking residents their opinions on the possible decommissioning of the outdoor warning siren system.

The city is considering retiring its 22 sirens because newer technology can provide clearer, more detailed alerts during emergencies.

A public engagement website has been launched, which includes a community survey. It asks questions about one’s knowledge of the system and thoughts regarding alternative forms of communicating warnings.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says it may be time for a change.

“This is a system that we’ve had for decades. It is not the most modern way to go about alerting the public when there’s imminent threats, and we want to modernize what we do.”

In the past five years, the sirens have only been activated twice. Both times were to alert residents of weather emergencies during the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

