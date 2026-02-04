AAPS and City of Ann Arbor meet to form cooperative ties

Officials from Ann Arbor Public Schools and the City of Ann Arbor are looking to strengthen cooperation between the two entities in the year ahead.

The “Partners in Progress: City School Collaboration” meeting was a first-of-its-kind opportunity for school and city leaders to explore ways to work together.

AAPS Communications Director Andrew Cluley says plans were laid to give students firsthand learning opportunities about the city’s ongoing renewable energy projects.

“Getting that educational component is something that’s exciting and, you know, a benefit for both the community and our students.”

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says plans for crisis management exercises to strengthen coordination between local schools and emergency responders in the event of an active shooter or natural disaster were also set.

“It’s necessary for us to have ongoing planning around those kinds of things.”

Both parties look forward to future collaborations.

