Feaster reelected Ann Arbor School Board President, won't run for another term

A divided Ann Arbor School Board has reelected Torchio Feaster as president for another year, but it will be his last.

Feaster had previously stated his desire to step away from a leadership position. He added he would remain as president if that was the desire of the Board.

He was reelected on a 4-3 vote. Trustee Susan Schmidt, who had been serving as vice president had the votes of herself, Susan Baskett, and Glynda Wilks.

Feaster says he was following the desire of his colleagues.

“I was elected by the citizens of my district to serve in this role. and I feel I’d be doing them a disservice to refuse to serve, as long as the majority of the board believes that I am the best person to help lead us forward.”

Fester also says this will be his last year on the School Board and will not be running for reelection in November. He says the trustees elected in 2024 will do a great job leading the board in the coming years.

