Ann Arbor School Board considering changes in officer elections

The Ann Arbor School Board is moving toward a change in its rules regarding vacancies in officer positions.

Under the current rules, if the President’s position becomes vacant, the Vice-President automatically fills the top spot for the rest of the year.

The proposed change would instead have trustees elect a new president. Trustee Susan Baskett says it would make it consistent with when changes occur in other board leadership positions.

“The vice president shall serve as acting president and hence handle all those responsibilities. until the election of a new board president at the next regular or special meeting of the board if there is no vacancy on the board.”

If there is a vacancy, that position would be filled prior to the vote. The change will come up for a vote at the next meeting in January. It will be just ahead of the board officers’ elections for 2026.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

