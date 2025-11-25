© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Public Schools' student population slightly drops

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
Entrance to Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.
Liz Margolis
/
Ann Arbor Public Schools
Entrance to Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor school district's student population continues to fall, but it’s not a very sharp pace.

It wasn’t a big drop. Enrollment in Ann Arbor Schools dropped by fewer than 200 students over the past year. Overall, in the past two decades, the percentage has actually slightly increased by 1.2%.

Dan Berger is with the district’s Student Accounting and Research.

“Of course, we’re going to do whatever we can to help bolster those numbers. But at the same time, I just want everybody to recognize that the context is that we have dropping numbers and have had dropping numbers across the state and the county for a long time, and we have been bucking those trends pretty well.”

The numbers were presented Monday to the School Board’s Performance Committee. It’s anticipated they will officially be presented to the full board at its next meeting on December 10th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationenrollmentK-12 Educationeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content