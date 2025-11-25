Ann Arbor Public Schools' student population slightly drops

The Ann Arbor school district's student population continues to fall, but it’s not a very sharp pace.

It wasn’t a big drop. Enrollment in Ann Arbor Schools dropped by fewer than 200 students over the past year. Overall, in the past two decades, the percentage has actually slightly increased by 1.2%.

Dan Berger is with the district’s Student Accounting and Research.

“Of course, we’re going to do whatever we can to help bolster those numbers. But at the same time, I just want everybody to recognize that the context is that we have dropping numbers and have had dropping numbers across the state and the county for a long time, and we have been bucking those trends pretty well.”

The numbers were presented Monday to the School Board’s Performance Committee. It’s anticipated they will officially be presented to the full board at its next meeting on December 10th.

