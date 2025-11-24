AAPS cell phone policy won't happen until the new school year

No new policy regarding student access to cell phones in Ann Arbor Public Schools will come before the new school year.

For several weeks, parents have been appearing at school board meetings asking the district to limit cell phone use in school. They believe the phones are a distraction to learning. Other parents want kids to have access to their phones in case of emergencies.

If the district comes up with a policy, it’s expected to be broad enough so it can be tailored to each school.

School Board Trustee Susan Baskett says any policy should be based on grade level.

“I don’t think we should look at 16-year-olds as if they are six-year-olds. Again, I call it age-appropriate implementation, should we allow six-year-olds to have the use of a phone that we would allow a 16-year-old, if at all.”

Superintendent Jazz Parks says they’ll continue to study the matter to see what solutions have been most effective.

