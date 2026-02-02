MDOT kicks off noise study of M-14 near Wines Elementary

The Michigan Department of Transportation has begun a noise study on M-14 in Ann Arbor.

The study area runs between Newport and Maple Roads. Wines Elementary, Forsythe Middle and Skyline High Schools are all nearby. The purpose is to measure the sound levels and see if abatement strategies are needed.

State Senator Sue Shink says she heard a lot of complaints that the noise was distracting and affecting the children’s schoolwork.

“And so, we started looking for solutions. I talked to the Michigan Department of Transportation, and they agreed that if I could get the funding, that they would be able to do a sound study. And so, now it’s time for the sound study.”

MDOT will use noise meters to measure the decibel levels. The levels are entered into a computer along the volume and speed of the traffic.

Study results are expected this spring.

NOTE: Audio for this report was provided by MDOT.

