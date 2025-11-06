Construction coming to North and Southbound US-23 at Warren Road

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the section of US-23 at the M-14 interchange north of Ann Arbor starting Friday.

North and southbound US-23 near Warren Road will be reduced to one lane starting Friday.

Aaron Jenkins is MDOT’s spokesperson for the University region. He says workers will be laying down rumble strips and preparing the area for the demolition of the Warren Road bridge. He says it will be replaced with a new bridge.

“The new bridge will have a 16-foot-9-inch minimal vertical under clearance. Hopefully, that will eliminate any high-load hits that have happened in the past.”

Workers will clear out of the area by late Sunday with bridge reconstruction planned to begin in early spring of next year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

