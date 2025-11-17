Ann Arbor's Emergency Operations Center now up and running

Ann Arbor’s new Emergency Operations Center is up and running. The EOC is designed to enhance coordination with multiple partners at a single location.

The center is located in Fire Station 1 at Fifth Avenue and Huron across the street from the Police and City Hall complex. It will be used during major events like the Art Fair and weather emergencies.

Emergency Management Coordinator Sydney Parmenter says it’s a great addition to the city.

“This is a space where our city can bring in all of our critical decision makers when we’re dealing with an incident across the city or a large planned event and be able to monitor the situation, do a lot of information sharing and make critical decisions together.”

With the EOC now open, Ann Arbor has been recognized as a “StormReady Community” by the National Weather Service. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says not having one has been a gap in the city, particularly one as large as Ann Arbor.

