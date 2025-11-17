© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor's Emergency Operations Center now up and running

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 17, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
Inside Ann Arbor's new Emergency Operations Center.
1 of 3  — IMG_20251114_135538083_HDR.jpg
Inside Ann Arbor's new Emergency Operations Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The monitors placed inside Ann Arbor's new Emergency Operations Center.
2 of 3  — IMG_20251114_135203892_HDR.jpg
The monitors placed inside Ann Arbor's new Emergency Operations Center.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Thanks to the new Emergency Operations Center, Ann Arbor has been designated a "Storm Ready Community" by the National Weather Service.
3 of 3  — IMG_20251114_135240960_HDR.jpg
Thanks to the new Emergency Operations Center, Ann Arbor has been designated a "Storm Ready Community" by the National Weather Service.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor’s new Emergency Operations Center is up and running. The EOC is designed to enhance coordination with multiple partners at a single location.

The center is located in Fire Station 1 at Fifth Avenue and Huron across the street from the Police and City Hall complex. It will be used during major events like the Art Fair and weather emergencies.

Emergency Management Coordinator Sydney Parmenter says it’s a great addition to the city.

“This is a space where our city can bring in all of our critical decision makers when we’re dealing with an incident across the city or a large planned event and be able to monitor the situation, do a lot of information sharing and make critical decisions together.”

With the EOC now open, Ann Arbor has been recognized as a “StormReady Community” by the National Weather Service. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says not having one has been a gap in the city, particularly one as large as Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Emergency Operations CenterAnn Arbor Fire Departmentmike kennedySydney ParmenterEmergency Alertsemergency responsenational weather serviceSevere WeatherweatherPublic Safety
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content