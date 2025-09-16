Ann Arbor Fire Station 4 moves to next phase of construction

The Ann Arbor Fire Department’s newest fire station is moving on to the next phase of construction as workers begin laying down the foundation.

The old Fire Station 4 on Huron Parkway has been leveled to make way for a new station that will meet carbon neutrality standards.

Mike Kennedy is Ann Arbor’s Fire Chief. He says workers are having to update water lines around the area to lay down new piping effectively. He says the additional pipes will allow the station to have a fire sprinkler system.

“There is going to be more of a water demand on the new building versus the old building, just because of the protection systems that are going to be in place.”

Kennedy says contractors are working to finish the foundation and building frame before winter begins.

Lane closures are to be expected on Huron Parkway for the next two weeks.

