Ann Arbor Fire Department conducts high-rise training to prepare for future city growth

The Ann Arbor Fire Department has been conducting high-rise fire training at the University of Michigan Medicine Main Hospital.

Firefighters from the Ann Arbor Fire Department typically use parking structures in downtown Ann Arbor to conduct high-rise training exercises.

Mike Kennedy is the Fire Chief. He says being able to coordinate with U-M Health, firefighters can practice using and carrying equipment throughout a large building like the main hospital. He adds opportunities like this are invaluable given Ann Arbor’s growing cityscape.

“The skyline continuing to increase upwards and no shortages of cranes on the horizon; this is a scenario that we’re dealing with more and more and facing really big city challenges that we haven’t historically seen.”

Kennedy says he anticipates the department will need more staffing and resources as Ann Arbor becomes more vertical and more populous.

