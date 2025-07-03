Ann Arbor Fire Department sets up spray park to help families cool down July 4th

The Ann Arbor Fire Department is providing families an opportunity to cool down this July 4th by setting up a spray park in downtown Ann Arbor.

In partnership with the State Street District, Ann Arbor firefighters will set up downtown after the Fourth of July parade their fifth annual Spray Park.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says with many downtown businesses closed for the holiday and warm weather forecasted, the fire department aims to assist community members in staying cool while enjoying outdoor activities. He says families can use fire hoses that have been pressured down for safety to spray each other down.

“And what’s nice about it is that we have multiple stations set up for kids to spray fire hoses. So, we generally get a lot of people wanting to run through the spray.”

The Ann Arbor Fire Department’s Spray Park will be under the shade of Maynard Street between Liberty and William. Families can enjoy water-based activities until noon this July 4th.

