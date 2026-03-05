City of Ann Arbor to hold discovery charette over N. Main Street design

The City of Ann Arbor is holding a multi-day discovery charette with community stakeholders to collaborate over the future urban planning of the North Main Street area.

The discovery charrette period is a key phase in Ann Arbor’s Vision Zero North Main Transportation Study to determine what urban design works and what doesn’t in preventing crashes around North Main Street.

Suzann Flowers is the city’s transportation program manager. She says the city hopes to directly collaborate with the public to address the area’s pedestrian safety concerns.

“Traveling by foot along the corridor is very uncomfortable. Being able to bike is not only uncomfortable, but almost unfeasible.”

Residents can come to the Downtown Development Authority Office in Kerrytown throughout next week to work with officials in making North Main better for travel.

