Ann Arbor city officials ask for community input on road rightsizing

The City of Ann Arbor is seeking public input on possibly narrowing several high-traffic roads within city limits.

The Ann Arbor City Council has tasked transportation officials with examining ten traffic corridors, including Stadium Boulevard and Eisenhower Parkway, and determining how to reduce crashes in those areas.

Trevor Brydon is the city’s transportation planner. He says besides improving safety, officials are hoping to reduce traffic to help the city be more carbon neutral.

“One is for Vision Zero safety, where no one dies or is seriously injured on our roadways, and the second is to really reduce the number of vehicle miles traveled.”

An open house will be held at the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library starting Wednesday at 5 PM, where community members and city officials can discuss the future of traffic safety in Ann Arbor.

