Ann Arbor Police Department cracking down on crosswalk violators

Ann Arbor Police are conducting a targeted enforcement as it emphasizes crosswalk safety.

The crackdown is occurring mornings and afternoons at the crosswalk at Edgewood and West Stadium near Pioneer High School. Students have been complaining of drivers not stopping despite flashing lights.

Ann Arbor Police Sgt. Mark Pulford says the city’s ordinance is stricter than many other locations.

“In Ann Arbor, if anybody is even approaching a crosswalk and you have the ability to stop, then you need to do so. So, if you see somebody that’s walking up to an official crosswalk and a roadway and you can safely stop, then you’re required to do so.”

Pedestrians are advised to try and make eye contact with motorists before crossing to make sure they know you’re there.

The targeted enforcement runs weekdays through December 5.

