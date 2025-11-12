AAPD starting campaign to crack down on downtown car break-ins

The Ann Arbor Police Department is reporting that there’s a rash of car break-ins in the downtown Ann Arbor area.

Thieves have been targeting vehicles parked at Kerrytown and University student neighborhoods at a higher-than-average rate.

Chris Page is the AAPD’s public information officer. He says many people leave their cars unlocked and leave items out in the open. He says thieves take advantage of this by quickly checking vehicles and taking what’s inside.

He adds people should take proper precautions.

“Always take your keys with you, close your windows, park in well-lit areas, never leave your valuables in your vehicles, especially in plain sight, and also just never leave your car running.”

Page says the police department is soon launching a campaign for officers to increase presence in the affected areas and hand out informative flyers advocating for locking vehicles.

