AAPD sees successful first week of crime transparency dashboard

The Ann Arbor Police Department has more plans to expand its new crime transparency dashboard after it successfully launched last week.

The community and local officer reaction to being able to observe real-time police data through the AAPD’s website has been positive, according to the department.

Andre Anderson is Ann Arbor’s Police Chief. He says police officers are eager to see how the transparency dashboard can improve the department's ability to address crime trends.

“We can see when there are spikes in certain types of crimes, and it allows us to start to develop responses to the timeframe in which crime is occurring.”

Anderson says he hopes trust between residents and officers will grow thanks to this project. He says showing data on Ann Arbor’s driving equality ordinance is on the department’s radar to add as an update in the near future.

