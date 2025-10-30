AAPD shares Halloween trick-or-treating safety tips and guidelines

The Ann Arbor Police Department is sharing some tips and guidelines to ensure everyone has a safe trick-or-treating experience.

Many communities across Washtenaw County are expecting a high turnout of trick-or-treaters because Halloween this year is on a weekend night.

Sergeant Mark Pulford serves on the AAPD as its community engagement officer. He says kids and families should stay visible and use items that help others see them at night.

“We recommend either carrying a flashlight, just to add that extra little bit of light or even a reflective tape on the bands of the arms or legs, so that people see them.”

Pulford says motorists need to drive slowly and stay alert, so they can help keep trick-or-treaters safe.

The official times for trick-or-treating in Ann Arbor are from 5 PM till 8 PM.

