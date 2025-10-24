Ann Arbor readies for Sunday's Trick or Treat Parade on Main St.

People from all around the community are expected to gather in downtown Ann Arbor this Sunday for trick-or-treating during the annual Halloween Parade on Main Street.

Shops and Ann Arbor Police officers giving out candy and toys for the Trick or Treat Parade are planning to accommodate children with various needs.

Ashley Schafer is the Executive Director for Main Street Ann Arbor. She says, sometimes, families can’t celebrate Halloween to its fullest, due to difficulties brought on by going door to door. She says organizers have worked to make the event accessible and inclusive.

“Kids with allergies, kids of all ages, kids who live in a more rural area… it just gives them that opportunity to be in a very safe space.”

Schafer says the popularity of last year’s festivities necessitated organizers to close down portions of Liberty and Fifth Street this year to give families additional safety.

The celebrations begin at 11:30 AM this Sunday.

Ashley Schafer / Main Street Ann Arbor An Ann Arbor police officer gives candy to a young trick-or-treater at the 2024 Ann Arbor Halloween Parade.

