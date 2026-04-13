Proposed U-M sorority home opposed by nearby residents

A potential new University of Michigan sorority house has nearby residents angry. Kappa Delta wants to tear down a nearly 130-year-old house on Oxford Road and replace it with a three-story, 47 to 75-bed dwelling.

The site would include a 14-space parking lot and a large dining area.

David Patterson’s house is adjacent to the parcel. He says the plans do not conform to the neighborhood.

“This isn’t a residential building. It’s a commercial-grade event space masquerading as student housing in an area that is already, unfortunately, has become a hotspot for fraternity parties known for underage binge drinking, and some have ended in tragedy.”

The plans include cutting down many trees that are on the parcel The current six-bedroom house has been Greek student housing in the past.

Planning Commission members also had some problems with the proposal. A vote for a requested special exemption was postponed until after the developers make some changes.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

