Ann Arbor Fire Department put out over 40 fires after U-M Basketball victory

The Ann Arbor Fire Department worked diligently to extinguish fires in downtown Ann Arbor after University of Michigan won its basketball championship game against the University of Connecticut.

Over 40 couch and debris fires around off-campus housing residences were put out over the course of late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the volume of fires was more than his team anticipated. He says firefighters were able to quickly and effectively put out fires, thanks to Michigan State Police using infrared cameras while flying helicopters.

“That was just an amazing asset for us because we got the majority of our incident dispatches from them, and they were actually able to give us pinpoint address locations, which was incredibly helpful.”

Kennedy says there were no building or vehicle fires. He says people were mostly accommodating and allowing crews to work uninterrupted.

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