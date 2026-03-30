© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor Fire Chief seeks new equipment and personnel to prepare for more density

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 30, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
A fire truck parked at Ann Arbor's Fire Station #4.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
A fire truck parked at Ann Arbor's Fire Station #4.

Through the recently approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Ann Arbor will be looking to increase housing density. That will require some new firefighting equipment. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The changes in population density is expected to result in an increase in the number of high-rise housing developments. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the department will need to be prepared to fight a blaze that breaks out in such a structure. He’s asking the City Council for more equipment and personnel to properly deal with such an emergency.

“Granted these are safe buildings, they have alarms, they have suppression systems. Sprinkler systems are not engineered to put out the fire, they are engineered to give enough time for occupant evacuation and for us to get there to do fire suppression.”

Kennedy is asking for an additional vehicle with higher water pressure capabilities than the current fleet. He’s also asking for additional personnel.
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Fire Departmentmike kennedyAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor City GovernmentAnn Arbor budget
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert