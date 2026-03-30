Ann Arbor Fire Chief seeks new equipment and personnel to prepare for more density

Through the recently approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Ann Arbor will be looking to increase housing density. That will require some new firefighting equipment. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The changes in population density is expected to result in an increase in the number of high-rise housing developments. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the department will need to be prepared to fight a blaze that breaks out in such a structure. He’s asking the City Council for more equipment and personnel to properly deal with such an emergency.

“Granted these are safe buildings, they have alarms, they have suppression systems. Sprinkler systems are not engineered to put out the fire, they are engineered to give enough time for occupant evacuation and for us to get there to do fire suppression.”

Kennedy is asking for an additional vehicle with higher water pressure capabilities than the current fleet. He’s also asking for additional personnel.

