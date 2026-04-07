Students and fans celebrate as Michigan wins NCAA Basketball Championship

University of Michigan students and fans were dancing in the streets of Ann Arbor Monday night after the Wolverines beat UConn 69-63 to win its second Men’s Basketball NCAA Championship.

They poured out of local bars to celebrate the program’s first basketball title since 1989. Some people camped out all day to get prime seats. Others watched the large TV screens from the sidewalks outside.

U-M junior Michael Chappel says given some of the problems the university has faced recently, it’s great to have a reason to celebrate.

“I think the environment on campus this year has been kind of down a little bit, so I think this will be a great rejuvenating force for the campus, and it’s off to a good year.”

Police were out in force in case any problems occurred, but for the most part, the celebration on South University Avenue was controlled.

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