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Students and fans celebrate as Michigan wins NCAA Basketball Championship

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT
Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball championship in downtown Ann Arbor.
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Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball championship in downtown Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship in front of The Brown Jug.
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Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship in front of The Brown Jug.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship in front of Good Time Charlie's.
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Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship in front of Good Time Charlie's.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship inside Good Time Charlie's.
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Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship inside Good Time Charlie's.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor police officers provide security during the celebration of the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship.
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Ann Arbor police officers provide security during the celebration of the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship.
6 of 7  — IMG_20260406_225057472.jpg
Fans celebrate the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Confetti falls in celebration of the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship.
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Confetti falls in celebration of the U-M men's basketball team winning the national championship.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

University of Michigan students and fans were dancing in the streets of Ann Arbor Monday night after the Wolverines beat UConn 69-63 to win its second Men’s Basketball NCAA Championship.

They poured out of local bars to celebrate the program’s first basketball title since 1989. Some people camped out all day to get prime seats. Others watched the large TV screens from the sidewalks outside.

U-M junior Michael Chappel says given some of the problems the university has faced recently, it’s great to have a reason to celebrate.

“I think the environment on campus this year has been kind of down a little bit, so I think this will be a great rejuvenating force for the campus, and it’s off to a good year.”

Police were out in force in case any problems occurred, but for the most part, the celebration on South University Avenue was controlled.
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Tags
Sports Ann ArborThe University of MichiganUniversity of Michigan AthleticsMichigan BasketballNCAA Basketball ChampionshipNCAAbasketball
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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