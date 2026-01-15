Former and current EMU basketball players indicted in NCAA point shaving scheme

Three current and former Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball players are among 20 individuals who have been indicted in a point shaving scheme.

Former Eagles De’Sean Nelson and Jalen Terry were named in the indictment along with current senior forward Carlos Hart.

The indictment states Nelson and Terry agreed to fix games for money while at DePaul and brought the scheme with them when they transferred to Eastern.

Two games from the 2024-25 season with unusual betting patterns were named in the indictment.

Hart is accused of fixing games while at the University of New Orleans.

In a statement, EMU says it’s been made aware of the indictment. It says it was unaware of any allegations during the recruitment process.

Hart has been suspended from all team activities, and the university has initiated its student conduct process.

The indictment does not indicate any questionable activities during the current basketball season.

