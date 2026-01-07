EMU sets new school record as 30 student athletes join All-MAC 2025 Team

Eastern Michigan University broke a new school record as 30 student-athletes were chosen to be represented in the 2025 All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) football team.

EMU’s athletics department has helped many student-athletes in its football program maintain at least a 3.2 GPA and participate in half the season games.

Greg Steiner is EMU’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs. He says the 30 players joining this year’s All-Mid-American Conference football team embody the athletic program’s three Cs.

“We want to excel in competition, the classroom, and we want to be great in the community. So, student-athletes are a point of pride for not only the campus community, but also Ypsilanti.”

Steiner says eight athletes on the All-MAC team are also being considered for the national list on the College Sport Communicators’ 2025 Academic All-American Football team.

