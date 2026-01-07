© 2026 WEMU
EMU sets new school record as 30 student athletes join All-MAC 2025 Team

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:17 PM EST
The Eastern Michigan University football team wins their game vs Northern Illinois University 16-10, October 11th, 2025.
Walt Middleton
/
WaltMiddletonPhoto.com
The Eastern Michigan University football team wins their game vs Northern Illinois University 16-10, October 11th, 2025.

Eastern Michigan University broke a new school record as 30 student-athletes were chosen to be represented in the 2025 All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) football team.

EMU’s athletics department has helped many student-athletes in its football program maintain at least a 3.2 GPA and participate in half the season games.

Greg Steiner is EMU’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs. He says the 30 players joining this year’s All-Mid-American Conference football team embody the athletic program’s three Cs.

“We want to excel in competition, the classroom, and we want to be great in the community. So, student-athletes are a point of pride for not only the campus community, but also Ypsilanti.”

Steiner says eight athletes on the All-MAC team are also being considered for the national list on the College Sport Communicators’ 2025 Academic All-American Football team.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
