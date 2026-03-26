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Eastern Michigan introduces new men's basketball coach Billy Donlon

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
Creighton and Donlon
Kevin Meerschaert
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WEMU-FM
EMU Head Football coach Chris Creighton (left) chats with new EMU Men's Basketball Head Coach Billy Donlon at the George Gervin Center.

Eastern Michigan University has formally welcomed its new head men’s basketball coach. Billy Donlon comes to Ypsilanti from Clemson University where he was associate head coach.WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

Donlon has more than 25 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience. He spent one season as assistant head coach at Michigan under John Beilein. Standing on the court of the George Gervin GameAbove Center, Donlon said he wants to do more than just win basketball games. He wants to prepare his players for their future.

“As much as our profession, especially in men’s basketball and football, has become transactional, I’ll still believe in the transformation. The transformative of young people, helping young men become men. That’s why I do this, I’m the son of a teacher.”

Donlon is the 31st men’s basketball coach in EMU history. He was previously head coach at Wright State and the University of Missouri- Kansas City.
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Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert