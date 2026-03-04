© 2026 WEMU
Construction of Ann Arbor’s Fire Station 4 progresses despite setback

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:23 AM EST
Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4 under construction.
1 of 3  — 641405496_1219701597009365_7977921730418897081_n.jpg
Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4 under construction.
Ann Arbor Fire Department / Facebook
Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4 under construction.
2 of 3  — 641486438_1219701657009359_5572259891158989731_n.jpg
Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4 under construction.
Ann Arbor Fire Department / Facebook
Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4 under construction.
3 of 3  — 641342673_1219701713676020_7661490257802545801_n.jpg
Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4 under construction.
Ann Arbor Fire Department / Facebook

Construction for Ann Arbor’s Fire Station 4, the city’s first carbon-neutral fire department building, is progressing, despite previous setbacks.

The steel structure and roof decking at Fire Station 4 on Huron Parkway have been erected after that phase of the project was delayed this past December, due to a foundation layout error.

Mike Kennedy is the Fire Chief for the City of Ann Arbor. He says facilities to help the station run on green energy are currently being set into place.

“Last week and this week, they’re drilling the wells for the geothermal system. Both of the internal stairwells have been installed. So, it’s been exciting to start to see some of that visual work happen.”

Kennedy says the next step for the project is to enclose the building once the weather warms up. He adds the timeline towards completion will be clearer around April.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
