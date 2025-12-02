Foundation layout error sets back Ann Arbor Fire Station 4 project

An error with the foundation layout was discovered while workers at Ann Arbor's Fire Station Four were surveying the site. The error has stalled construction progress.

Concrete had been poured into the foundation of Fire Station Four on Huron Parkway when it was determined there was a scaling error between the ground layout and the planned steel structure.

Mike Kennedy is the Fire Chief for Ann Arbor’s Fire Department. He says the setback this mistake has caused has been devastating for the city’s first carbon-neutral fire station.

“It’s very unfortunate. I mean, this is a very high-profile project and one we’ve been working on for close to seven years now and not anything any of us were hoping to deal with… this. And the whole thing is ugly.”

Kennedy says things are expected to remain within budget, but the total delay and costs are still being determined.

