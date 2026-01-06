Ann Arbor Fire Department in need of specialized high-rise company

The Ann Arbor Fire Department saw its busiest year ever in 2025, responding to nearly 13,500 calls for service.

Local firefighters are adjusting as Ann Arbor becomes a larger city. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says as the city’s skyline becomes taller and more residents come to live in high-rises, there is a growing need for a specialized team.

He says the fire department is in the early stages of budget talks with city officials to fund its formation and hire more firefighters.

“In order for us to put this high-rise company in service, it would actually require 12 positions, which is close to $2 million in additional salary that we would need for that. And then, it’s the purchase of the rig itself, so we’re actually close to a $3 million ask.”

Kennedy says it will likely take a couple of years before the fire department can fully keep up with Ann Arbor’s rapid growth.

