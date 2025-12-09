© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor's fire chief offers winter fire prevention tips

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Ann Arbor Fire House.
Ann Arbor Fire Department
Ann Arbor Fire House.

With the recent cold snap, the Ann Arbor Fire Department has a few reminders to avoid the possibility of a house fire this winter.

One of the biggest fire hazards during the winter is space heaters. While an efficient source of heat, they’re dangerous if not used correctly.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says space heaters should have plenty of clearance and be plugged directly into the electrical outlet.

“Never plug a space heater into an extension cord or a surge protector. Space heaters draw a tremendous amount of electrical load, where the risk of fire happens is that the extension cord or the surge protector is actually drawing too much power, and that's where we'll have the failure. And that can be the ignition source.”

Kennedy recommends having a plan of escape in the event of fire with a meeting spot in front of your home and remember to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The more modern ones have lithium batteries that last several years.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
