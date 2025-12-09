Ann Arbor's fire chief offers winter fire prevention tips

With the recent cold snap, the Ann Arbor Fire Department has a few reminders to avoid the possibility of a house fire this winter.

One of the biggest fire hazards during the winter is space heaters. While an efficient source of heat, they’re dangerous if not used correctly.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says space heaters should have plenty of clearance and be plugged directly into the electrical outlet.

“Never plug a space heater into an extension cord or a surge protector. Space heaters draw a tremendous amount of electrical load, where the risk of fire happens is that the extension cord or the surge protector is actually drawing too much power, and that's where we'll have the failure. And that can be the ignition source.”

Kennedy recommends having a plan of escape in the event of fire with a meeting spot in front of your home and remember to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The more modern ones have lithium batteries that last several years.

