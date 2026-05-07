Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners delays vote on Arbor South brownfield

A vote by Washtenaw County Commissioners to approve the Arbor South brownfield proposal will have to wait a few weeks.

The Commission decided to delay a vote on the up to $375 million tax capture until May 20th. If approved, it would be the largest brownfield for a private development in county history.

That and other factors have raised some concerns. Commissioner Yousef Rabhi, who has long opposed the brownfield deal, says the project needs a closer look.

“I think understanding the perspectives of some of our surrounding taxing jurisdictions that will be impacted by this massive tax subsidy for a developer needs to be considered.”

It’s one of the biggest proposed developments in Ann Arbor history. It includes over 1,000 housing units with 200 set aside as affordable, along with a hotel and business and retail space.

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