Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners gives preliminary approval to two housing brownfields

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has given preliminary approval to a pair of brownfield plans bringing more affordable housing to Ann Arbor.

One brownfield is for the Townie Homes project, which encompasses 26 dwellings on ten parcels scattered around town. The project is being planned by the Ann Arbor Community Land Trust.

Executive Director Sarah Lorenz says the need for more affordable housing continues.

“We now have over 800 people on our waiting list. And so, 26 of them will be able to get homes, but we are hoping to build homes for all of them. And we assume there are many others who wish to live around the county.”

The second brownfield is for the housing project at 350 South Fifth Street. The Ann Arbor Housing Commission is proposing a 20-story building. It will include first-level retail and 330 affordable housing units.

