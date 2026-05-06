Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves rezoning for new housing complex

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a rezoning for a new housing complex in the North Central Neighborhood.

The rezoning allows for more housing than what was previously proposed. The site at 700 North Main would be a six-story, 64-unit complex with two parking garage levels. A previous plan by developer Trowbridge was for 21 condos.

Years ago, the now-empty site included eight houses. Commissioner Julie Weatherbee says, hopefully, the developer can bring housing back.

“This to me, right now, is the worst-case scenario where there used to be housing. Housing was removed, and there’s been nothing for a real long time--more than a decade. I am happy to approve anything that will get more housing back there.”

The rezoning is just the latest step for the proposed development. It will still need to address some other concerns as it moves through the final design approval process.

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