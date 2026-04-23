Ann Arbor, DTE launch energy efficiency rebate program for multi-family housing

The City of Ann Arbor is teaming up with DTE to offer energy efficiency incentives for multifamily rental housing.

The “Insulate Ann Arbor” Pilot Program is offering up to $1 million in combined rebates to qualified properties. It will provide up to $75,000 or 50% of the cost for air sealing or insulation projects.

For income-qualified properties, the rebates increase to $250,000, or 90%.

Ann Arbor Senior Energy Analyst Joe Lange says it stems from the Heating Franchise Agreement signed last year.

“As part of the Heating Franchise, DTE agreed to set aside a certain amount of funding for energy efficiency works, specifically in multi-family housing, of which Ann Arbor is matching that funding as well, coming through our Community Climate Action Millage.”

To be eligible, the structures must already be standing and have at least three units under one roof.

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