City of Ann Arbor budget's main priority is SEU implementation

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. presented the proposed 2027 fiscal year budget to the City Council Monday night. He spoke about pooling resources for deep end results.

The spending plan includes a General Fund of just over $170 million.

Dohoney says the top priority in the budget will be the Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU), which is to go live later this year. He says two of the three grants for the SEU are about to expire, and it can’t function with a 100% debt.

“It is truly a balancing act for us to propose what we’re doing, but we’re starting with the transfer of solar assets to be on the books for the SEU.”

Dohoney says other funding for the utility will come from the Climate Action Millage, the General Fund and the sale of the Kline’s Lot to the total of $6 million.

The final budget is expected to be approved by the City Council on May 18th.

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