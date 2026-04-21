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City of Ann Arbor budget's main priority is SEU implementation

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 21, 2026 at 5:52 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council at its April 20, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council at its April 20, 2026 meeting.

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. presented the proposed 2027 fiscal year budget to the City Council Monday night. He spoke about pooling resources for deep end results.

The spending plan includes a General Fund of just over $170 million.

Dohoney says the top priority in the budget will be the Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU), which is to go live later this year. He says two of the three grants for the SEU are about to expire, and it can’t function with a 100% debt.

“It is truly a balancing act for us to propose what we’re doing, but we’re starting with the transfer of solar assets to be on the books for the SEU.”

Dohoney says other funding for the utility will come from the Climate Action Millage, the General Fund and the sale of the Kline’s Lot to the total of $6 million.

The final budget is expected to be approved by the City Council on May 18th.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councilcity of ann arbor budgetMilton Dohoney Jr.Ann Arbor Sustainable Energy Utilityutilitiesenvironmentgeneral fundbudget
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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