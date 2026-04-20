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Ann Arbor to present proposed budget Monday night

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 20, 2026 at 7:23 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. addresses City Council on March 23, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. addresses City Council on March 23, 2026.

The Ann Arbor City Council will get its first look at the next proposed budget tonight.

The spending plan for the 2027 fiscal year will be presented by City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. during tonight’s council meeting. Details are rarely released prior to the actual presentation.

The city’s overall financial picture looks good.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says he expects a balanced budget that will serve the community well.

“At the same time, municipal financing in Michigan is always under pressure. We still have a system that is designed to disinvest in local government, and we suffer under that framework.”

The budget is expected to include 3% increases in stormwater and sewer rates, along with a 6% hike in water rates to help pay for reinvestments into the system.

The final vote in the budget is expected on May 18th.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilMilton Dohoney Jr.Christopher TaylorSewer RatessewersStormwaterinfrastructurecity of ann arbor budgetfiscal year budgetbudget
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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