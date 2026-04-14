Ann Arbor Police Chief looks to expand community policing

As Ann Arbor officials get ready to present a proposed budget to the City Council next week, department heads are preparing for changes on the horizon.

Police Chief Andre Anderson says housing capacity is expected to increase by 111,000 in the coming years in Ann Arbor, not including the expansion of housing at the University of Michigan. He says they are looking to continue a shift away from the reactive model of law enforcement and focus on outcomes.

“The outcomes that reduce unnecessary arrests, unnecessary actions that cause problems while also advancing our efforts to embrace community policing.”

Anderson is proposing to add a community standard officer and two municipal safety officers to his department. They would deal with code enforcement and minor incidents to free up uniformed officers to deal with more serious matters.

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