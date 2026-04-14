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Ann Arbor Police Chief looks to expand community policing

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson addresses Ann Arbor City Council.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson addresses Ann Arbor City Council.

As Ann Arbor officials get ready to present a proposed budget to the City Council next week, department heads are preparing for changes on the horizon.

Police Chief Andre Anderson says housing capacity is expected to increase by 111,000 in the coming years in Ann Arbor, not including the expansion of housing at the University of Michigan. He says they are looking to continue a shift away from the reactive model of law enforcement and focus on outcomes.

“The outcomes that reduce unnecessary arrests, unnecessary actions that cause problems while also advancing our efforts to embrace community policing.”

Anderson is proposing to add a community standard officer and two municipal safety officers to his department. They would deal with code enforcement and minor incidents to free up uniformed officers to deal with more serious matters.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Police DepartmentAndre AndersonAnn Arbor City Councilcity of ann arbor budgetbudgetCommunity PolicingLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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