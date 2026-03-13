The City of Ann Arbor Police Department increases patrols near religious institutions and schools

The Ann Arbor Police Department has directed its police officers to increase patrols near religious institutions and schools in light of Thursday's attack on a synagogue in West Bloomfield.

Ann Arbor Police Commander John Dunlap says the department is working proactively and has been in close communication with religious leaders as they collaborate on ways to assure the safety of the local community.

“We have increased extra patrols around all religious institutions. We have been in close communication with all the religious leaders and the open dialog is constantly happening. So we're making adjustments, you know, on the times, but we're very diligent in our efforts as far as paying extra patrol to these areas and ensuring the safety of our community.”



Dunlap encourages the public to keep an eye open for suspicious activity or vehicles that look out of place. He advises the public to call 9-11 or the Ann Arbor Police Department with concerns about anything unusual.

On Thursday, 41-year old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield. He was shot and killed by security guards.

