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The City of Ann Arbor Police Department increases patrols near religious institutions and schools

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Police Car
Wikimedia Commons
The Ann Arbor Police Department is increasing patrols around places of worship and schools following Thursday's attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The Ann Arbor Police Department has directed its police officers to increase patrols near religious institutions and schools in light of Thursday's attack on a synagogue in West Bloomfield.

Ann Arbor Police Commander John Dunlap says the department is working proactively and has been in close communication with religious leaders as they collaborate on ways to assure the safety of the local community.

“We have increased extra patrols around all religious institutions. We have been in close communication with all the religious leaders and the open dialog is constantly happening. So we're making adjustments, you know, on the times, but we're very diligent in our efforts as far as paying extra patrol to these areas and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Dunlap encourages the public to keep an eye open for suspicious activity or vehicles that look out of place. He advises the public to call 9-11 or the Ann Arbor Police Department with concerns about anything unusual.

On Thursday, 41-year old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield. He was shot and killed by security guards.
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Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor