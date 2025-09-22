Ann Arbor's Jewish community approaches Rosh Hashanah with worry and hope

The local Jewish community is experiencing feelings of uncertainty mixed with a bit of hope this Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset tonight and is the start of the Jewish New Year.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin is the Community Relations Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. He says with hostages still missing in Israel and growing antisemitism at home, Rosh Hashanah is bittersweet this year.

“We’re going to gain comfort from being with each other with people we haven’t seen for a while. From the rituals, from the shofar, from the prayers, from the tears… these holidays, we need them. They’re going to bring a lot of comfort.”

Lopatin says he’s hopeful that the coming year will see the end of the war in Israel, friends and family reunited, and the restoration of positive interfaith interactions in the local community.

