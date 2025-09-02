Billboards appearing near U-M advocate for Jewish student safety

Billboards have appeared near the University of Michigan campus to raise awareness about safety for Jewish students.

Four billboards posted around Ann Arbor by the Jewish organization JewBelong is seeking local residents and visitors to call out antisemitism on University of Michigan’s campus.

Stacy Stuart is the co-founder of JewBelong. She says demonstrations and protests involving the Israel-Palestine conflict are causing Jewish students to feel unsafe while attending their classes.

“There have been protests which have absolutely led to a sense of Jewish students not feeling safe because people are protesting what’s happening in the Middle East.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, U-M spokesperson Kay Jarvis says the university is actively working with campus partners, student organizations, and public safety officials to foster an inclusive and secure environment.

